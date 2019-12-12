E-fit of man in hood released after woman with pushchair is sexually assaulted in Northampton neighbourhood

A woman with a pushchair was sexually assaulted by a man in a Northampton neighbourhood last week.

Officers have released the e-fit of a man they wish to speak to following the attack in Prentice Court, Goldings.

Do you recognise this man?

The incident happened on December 5 between 7pm and 7.40pm when the vicim walked along Kelmscott Close in Goldings with her small child in a pushchair, towards Dryleys Court.

As she walked along the path which runs alongside Ling’s wood, a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. She ran off through Prentice Court to the Goldings’ shops.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s, approximately 5ft 6ins and of average build with big arms. He had bushy eyebrows, a full moustache around his top lip, and had a mark or scar on the corner of his top lip. He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up and dark trainers.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000653257.