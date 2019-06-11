E-fit issued after indecent exposure in Northampton

Police investigating an indecent exposure in Northampton have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to identify.

The incident happened almost two months ago between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday, April 22, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

Do you know this man?

A man exposed himself to a girl while on a footpath alongside South Meadow Road, close to the junction with Bowling Green Road, in St Crispin.

A police spokeswoman today said: "The man is described as black, 6ft, aged 41-45 with very short black hair, wearing a dark hoody and camouflage patterned shorts."

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.