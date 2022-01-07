Drunken New Year's Eve night out costs Northampton man nearly £1,000 for assaulting emergency workers
Magistrates fine 48-year-old £500 and order him to pay £350 compensation to two detention officers
New Year’s Eve celebrations cost a Northampton man nearly £1,000 after he was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour — then assaulted two police officers while being locked up in the cells.
Janis Abolins appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (January 3) when he admitted his unruly behaviour in the town centre and two charges of assaulting two detention officers in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The 48-year-old, of Hastings Road in the town, also pleaded guilty to criminal damage of an officer’s key chain.
Magistrates fined Abolins £500 for aggravated assault against emergency workers and ordered him to pay a total of £350 compensation to the two officers.
Prosecution costs of £85 and a £50 victim surcharge took the total bill to £985 to be paid at £100 a month.