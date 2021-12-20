Drunk escapes assault charge over attack on street pastor at Northampton's Safe Night Out van

A 31-year-old drunk assaulted a volunteer stationed in a van launched to keep people safe at night in Northampton town centre.

The man, who has not been named, grabbed one of the team after being wrapped in a blanket to keep warm and sober up at the Safe Night Out vehicle — dubbed the SNO van — during the early hours of Sunday morning (December 19).

Police arrested him but later agreed he could be let off an assault charge after showing remorse and agreeing to write a letter of apology alongside a £40 donation to the Street Pastors.

The SNO van is parked in Northampton town centre every Friday and Saturday night

The SNO van was launched earlier this month to provide help and safety for anyone who needs refuge, water, warmth, first aid or just a phone charger.

PC Alastair Trasler-Brown of the Northampton Neighbourhood Team, said: “The Safe Night Out van is an incredible initiative to help protect vulnerable people following a night out in Northampton.

“It is staffed by passionate volunteers who give their time up to make sure people in a poor situation have an option to turn to. Assaults on these volunteers is unacceptable and will be responded to robustly by police.”

The SNO van is parked in town every Friday and Saturday night, staffed by volunteers from Northampton Guardians and the Street Pastors with funding from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold.

At its launch a fortnight ago, Mr Mold said: "If someone gets separated from their friends, if they feel vulnerable, if they need some fetching pink flip-flops because they've lost their shoes, or just need to sit down for a bit, then we can do that too.