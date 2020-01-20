Drunk driver charged after ignoring car crash road closure in Northampton

A driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove past the scene of a recent car crash.

On Sunday night (January 19) at about 11pm, two cars collided outside Tesco Express in Kettering Road, near St Matthew’s Parade.

Pictures taken from the scene on Sunday night.

The vehicles were a black Vauxhall Astra and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) said the driver of the Corsa ran off afterwards and enquiries are ongoing to track him down.

She confirmed there were no major injuries.

But while officers were dealing with this aftermath of the crash another driver decided to drive past the scene, despite the road closure put in place by officers.

Vitalu Kezun, aged 32, of St Paul’s Road, Semilong, Northampton, has since been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the latter incident.