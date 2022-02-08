A drug grower who was caught with almost 300 cannabis plants in Northampton properties now faces 30 months in prison and possible deportation by the Home Office.

Gazment Leka, of Harefield Road, Northampton, was sentenced on Tuesday (February 8) after police found the offender had been maintaining the illegal plants across two separate properties in Northampton.

The offender was also caught with two fake IDs on his person, which authorities suspect were to be used for criminal purposes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gazment Leka. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Prior to this incident, the 25-year-old had no criminal convictions to speak of. This led his defence barrister, Gary Rutter, to argue that Leka, who is not from the UK, could have been 'taken advantage of.'

Mr Rutter said: "He is someone who came over to this country for a better life. He does find himself, down to his own decisions, facing deportation.

"He was someone who was in this country alone and, you could argue, was vulnerable to being taken advantage of."

Judge Adrienne Lucking QC, presiding, took this into account, along with Leka's young age and the potential of deportation to decide the final sentence.

Judge Lucking said: "You were caught with two separate cannabis grows with nearly 300 plants between them at two separate properties and you were very wise to accept that yours was a significant role.

"Also found on you was a driving licence and a card, respectively Italian and Portuguese, and in fact those were both identification documents possessed with improper intention.

"The fact that you are only 25 years old with no previous convictions, and you are likely to be deported, have all been taken into account."

Leka was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the two growing sites, with two rounds of six months to be served concurrently - at the same time - for each fake ID found.

He will have to serve at least 15 months before release.

Judge Lucking added: "The remainder of the sentence would normally be served in the community on licence, assuming you are still here.