A serial shoplifter has been ordered to get treatment for drug dependency after stealing 16 beanie hats from stores in Northampton town centre.

Dean Andrew Foster pleaded guilty to taking a dozen hats worth £144 from Trespass in the Grosvenor Centre on November 12 last year.

The 40-year-old was already subject of a one-year conditional discharge issued by magistrates in February for stealing four more hats worth £80 from Superdry on Boxing Day 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foster stole 16 beanie hats from two stores in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre

Foster, of Hester Street, Northampton, also admitted thefts from Wilko in Northampton town centre during April 2022 totalling more than £130 when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

In addition to the community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, he was ordered to pay a total of £281.25 compensation plus £180 towards prosecution costs.