Drug addict shoplifter banned from every Co-op store in Northampton

A prolific shoplifter who once stole a 91-year-old man's wallet has been banned from more than 20 of Northampton's Co-Op stores following a successful application by police.

Jamie Blyde, of Lark Rise, Blackthorn, Northampton, was arrested by officers working in the Northampton North East Neighbourhood Team and subsequently charged with theft and eight shoplifting offences for which he was jailed for 34 weeks.

Working with Northampton Borough Council’s anti-social behaviour unit, officers have now landed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order on Blyde which includes an outright ban on him entering any of the town’s more than 20 Co-op stores.

In addition, he is barred from remaining on any premises from which he has been asked to leave by staff, or a person with authority to make such a request, or to enter any premises in Northampton from which he has been banned or excluded.

He is prevented from using abusive, insulting, threatening or intimidating language or behaviour within sight or hearing of any person in Northampton and from entering Olden Road, Rectory Farm, and Fieldmill Road, Bellinge, both addresses where there are Co-op stores. Any breaches of this order will result in arrest.

PC Ashley Sparks, from Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Blyde is a prolific thief and shoplifter with very little regard for others as displayed when he stole a wallet from a 91-year-old man, all to fund his class-A drug habit.

"After some fantastic work from the North East Neighbourhoods team we were able to secure this conviction and get him off the streets, which is a great result for the residents of Northampton.

"I hope this sentence sends a message out to those who think stealing is acceptable, once we have identified you we will be looking to send you through the judicial system as quickly as possible.”