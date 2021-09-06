Driver's lucky escape after car flips on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

This driver had a lucky escape after his Volkswagen Caddy flipped on its roof on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough late on Sunday night (September 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe the vehicle wandered onto the eastbound exit slip road at the Earls Barton / Great Doddington turn-off and careered across grass verges before finishing the wrong way up between 11pm and 11.25pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 26-year-old man from Rushden has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit in connection with the collision.