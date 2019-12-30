Drivers and passengers involved in altercation after 'deliberate' Rushden crash

Two cars were involved in what police believe was a deliberate crash before an altercation between the occupants, with one holding a baseball bat.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at the junction of High Street South and Crabb Street on Saturday, December 28, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm,

A 'deliberate' crash took place between a white Volkswagen Golf and a silver Land Rover Freelander.

Following the collision, three men got out of the Golf and an altercation took place between the drivers and passengers of both cars.

A police spokesman said: "The offenders are described as white, Eastern European men, about 5ft 8in and of slim build.

"One of the men was wearing a light-coloured jacket and two of the men were wearing dark-coloured jackets. One of them was also holding a baseball bat."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed this incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.