Driver's 28-day ban and £1,075 court bill for clocking 73mph in 40mph limit on Northampton road

Magistrates banned a driver for 28 days and fined £900 after he was snapped doing nearly DOUBLE the limit at a Northampton speeding hotspot.

Marius-Bogdan Chiaga, aged 29, was clocked at 73mph in a Honda Civic on the 40mph Redhouse Road at Moulton Park in August 2020.

Chiaga, of Farmhill Road, Northampton, was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge to fund victim services totalling £175 at a Northampton Magistrates Court hearing earlier this month after pleading guilty in March.

Redhouse Road is one of around 170 locations where Northamptonshire Police park their enforcement vans on a regular basis watching out for drivers speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or using a mobile phone or other device while behind the wheel.

Those offences make up three quarters of the so-called 'Fatal Four' — drink or drug driving is the other — which contribute most to deaths and serious injuries on the county roads.

Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “It’s always disappointing, despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, that so many drivers still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.

We would urge motorists to think about their actions and drive at a speed suitable for the weather conditions and within the posted limit. We cannot be any clearer: Speeding KILLS.

Police enforcement vans visit around 170 locations county-wide