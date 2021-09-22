Driver runs over the foot of highways maintenance worker during heated row in Kingsthorpe
A 79-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the altercation
A heated argument in Kingsthorpe ended in disaster for a highways maintenance worker after his foot was ran over by a car.
The altercation took place between 2pm and 2.40pm on Friday, September 17 when a row occurred between the driver of a Mercedes and the maintenance worker between Welford Road and Harborough Road.
The worker was then driven at by the driver of the Mercedes before the driver attempted to make off in his car but the Mercedes was blocked in by a van s the driver then charged at the maintenance worker again, this time running over his foot.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured it on dash-cam footage."
A 79-year-old Northampton man was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000541723