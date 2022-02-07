Driver punched pedestrian then ran him over on footpath at busy crossroads between Earls Barton and Great Doddington

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian in his 20s was punched and then run over by a passing motorist on a Northamptonshire country road.

Officers are appealing for witnesses — particularly those with dashcams — who were on the road between Earls Barton and Great Doddington on Thursday (February 3).

They also revealed a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following Thursday's attack near Great Doddington

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident took place between 3.30pm and 7pm, adding: "The victim was walking on Earls Barton Road at the crossroads with Cut Throat Lane and Hardwater Road.

"As he walked along the footpath, the driver of a BMW 1 Series mounted the pavement, got out of his car and punched the man twice in the face. He then got back into his vehicle, drove along the pavement and collided with the man.

"This is a busy route between Earls Barton and Great Doddington and officers are appealing for anyone who travelled along this route between the stated times, to check their dashcam footage."