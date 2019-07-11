Driver provides police fake set of details in Northampton, forgets them... gets car seized

A driver who tried to give false details to police in Northampton when he got pulled over saw his car seized... when he forgot what those details were.

Northamptonshire Police's Proactive Team tweeted pictures of the white BMW being loaded onto a trailer this morning in Wilberforce Street, The Mounts.

The force unit reported that the driver had attempted to give them a fake set of details beforehand.

The tweets said: "Stopped in Northampton. Driver tried to give false details but then couldn’t remember what details he gave. seized for numerous traffic offences and driver reported."