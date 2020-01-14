Driver left with serious head injury after Burton Latimer police chase

Four people have been arrested after a car being chased by police crashed near Burton Latimer, leaving one man seriously injured.

The A6 was closed for several hours after the crash on the Burton Latimer roundabout, near Junction 10 of the A14, between 10.30pm and 10.55pm on Sunday (January 12).

One man and three teenagers have now been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Focus involved - a 27-year-old man from Corby - suffered a serious head injury and was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he remains under arrest

The three passengers - a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man both from Corby, and a 19-year-old woman from Burton Latimer - were arrested at the scene and have been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "The car involved in the collision was being pursued by police before the collision, as such a mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."