Driver jailed after hit and run near Northampton that left farmer with life-changing injuries

A driver has been jailed after a farmer suffered life-changing injuries in a crash near Northampton that a judge described as one of the worst hit-and-run cases they had ever heard.

Mohammed Ahmed Ali did not stop after his car hit a man and a woman outside Harpole in February and failed to report it to police who had to find him through a "huge amount" of investigating.

The 27-year-old, of Icknield Drive, West Hunsbury, admitted both offences and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 12 months at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 22/

Magistrates chair Fleur Boynton said: “This was terrible, one of the worst cases of hit-and-run that we have heard.

“We do take into account that you have pleaded guilty however the police had to do a huge amount of forensic works to find you which they did thankfully.

“But you’ve not seemed to show any remorse for what happened.

“The injuries were horrific and the gentleman involved will suffer for the rest of his life.”

Ali was driving home from a friend’s house when he struck Scott Sargent and Kayleigh Clayton-Baker, who were getting out of a taxi on Sandy Lane after a night out at around 2.20am on February 10.

He told police that he saw the taxi in the road and slowed down as he approached the 30mph zone, but did not see anyone else in the road.

As he passed the taxi he heard a noise but was not sure what it was, and then heard a scream but he panicked and drove off.

When asked why he did not stop by the magistrate, Ali said: “I was just in shock at the time.”

When asked why he did not go to the police, he replied: “No reason.”

Emotional statements were read out by the prosecution from the two victims and Mr Sargent’s mother, who said that night ‘would stay with her for the rest of her life’.

“The impact on the family cannot be measured, the scars of being woken up to the news your son was dying in the road is immeasurable,” she said.

Mr Sargent has no memory of the accident or the days beforehand, but Ms Clayton-Baker remembers everything, saying in her statement that they had gone home early from the night out so had got a taxi home.

When arrived in Harpole, the taxi parked on the right-hand side of the road, Ms Clayton-Baker got out and went to the driver’s window to pay.

She saw the headlights of a car approaching them but thought it would see them and slow down.

Ms Clayton-Baker thinks she was knocked out for around 10 seconds but came to, screaming, as her vision was blurry.

She saw Mr Sargent on the floor and went over to try to help him up but he could not manage it, she also saw a car momentarily stop but then drive off.

Mr Sargent’s loved ones were unsure if he would survive his injuries but he spent six weeks in hospital in recovery - ‘the worst days of the family’s lives’ - leaving him with physical and mental scars but no memory of the crash or the days beforehand.

Mr Sargent said he has lost his job as a farmer as a result of his injuries as he has to use a wheelchair.

“Before the accident I was very physically fit as I was a farmer but I find it frustrating as I can’t do what I used to do anymore,” his statement said, adding he cannot run with his dog anymore either.

The crash has also affected his mental health, as his statement continued: “I try to block the accident out of my mind so I’ve had help with this and I can’t concentrate as well anymore.”