Magistrates sentenced a Northampton man after hearing how he rammed another vehicle during a road rage incident on the town’s Wellingborough Road.

According to court documents, Majid Soorty was behind the wheel of a silver Honda FR-V which was “travelling slowly” on December 8, 2024. Another motorist in a vehicle which was following him along the road got out of her car to ask why Soorty was driving so slowly — but he allegedly responded by swearing at her before reversing, causing damage to the victim’s vehicle.

Soorty appeared at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 30 where the 45-year-old, of Hibiscus Close, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention and was fined £76, ordered to pay a total of £160 in a surcharge to fund victim services and a contribution to prosecution costs. He also had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.