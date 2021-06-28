Driver hit with £430 court bill after nearly running over police constable on A45 near Northampton

A driver who nearly ran over a police constable after driving through a carriageway closure on the A45 near Northampton has been hit with a £430 court bill.

Magistrates heard Daniel Stalec, aged 36, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai which failed to stop on the Nene Valley Way in April this year despite police flagging down traffic.

Stalec, of Nene Place, Northampton, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the constable who was forced into evasive action to avoid injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalec headed for court after ignoring a road closure on the A45