Driver hit with £430 court bill after nearly running over police constable on A45 near Northampton
Nissan Qashqai drove through roadblock on Nene Valley Way
A driver who nearly ran over a police constable after driving through a carriageway closure on the A45 near Northampton has been hit with a £430 court bill.
Magistrates heard Daniel Stalec, aged 36, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Qashqai which failed to stop on the Nene Valley Way in April this year despite police flagging down traffic.
Stalec, of Nene Place, Northampton, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the constable who was forced into evasive action to avoid injury.
He was also fined £261 when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week (June 18), ordered to pay £119 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services, and had three penalty points added to his licence.