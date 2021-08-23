Driver attempts to give false details to police after car was caught speeding in Northampton town centre
The car was subsequently seized
A car was seized after police saw it speeding in Northampton town centre and found the driver was uninsured.
The speeding took place in St Andrew's Road in Northampton at around 12.50am on Sunday (August 22).
Police officers from the Northamptonshire Road Crime Team and Police Dog Section worked together to stop the speeding vehicle, which was identified as a McLaren MP4.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to give false details to the police but their efforts were in vain as officers used mobile fingerprint technology to check the information.
The driver was uninsured so they were reported for driving offences and the McLaren MP4 was subsequently seized by police officers.