A car was seized after police saw it speeding in Northampton town centre and found the driver was uninsured.

The speeding took place in St Andrew's Road in Northampton at around 12.50am on Sunday (August 22).

Police officers from the Northamptonshire Road Crime Team and Police Dog Section worked together to stop the speeding vehicle, which was identified as a McLaren MP4.

The McLaren MP4 was seen to be speeding through Northampton town centre. Credit: @Northantsdogs on Twitter

The driver of the vehicle attempted to give false details to the police but their efforts were in vain as officers used mobile fingerprint technology to check the information.