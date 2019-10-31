Driver accused of killing elderly couple in ‘tragic’ Northamptonshire crash appears in court

A driver accused of killing an elderly couple in a ‘tragic’ crash in Northamptonshire appeared in court this morning (Thursday, October 31).
Gary Marshall is charged with causing the deaths of William and Brenda Skears by careless/inconsiderate driving on the A508 in Roade on November 16, 2018.
The 60-year-old defendant, of Paddock Close, Mansfield, was driving a Land Rover Discovery when the fatal crash happened.
His defence solicitor described the accident which killed William, 85, and Brenda, 89, as a tragedy at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
Marshall was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 29.