Driver accused of killing elderly couple in ‘tragic’ Northamptonshire crash appears in court

A driver accused of killing an elderly couple in a ‘tragic’ crash in Northamptonshire appeared in court this morning (Thursday, October 31).

Gary Marshall is charged with causing the deaths of William and Brenda Skears by careless/inconsiderate driving on the A508 in Roade on November 16, 2018.

The crash was on the A508 in Roade. Photo: Google

The 60-year-old defendant, of Paddock Close, Mansfield, was driving a Land Rover Discovery when the fatal crash happened.

His defence solicitor described the accident which killed William, 85, and Brenda, 89, as a tragedy at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Marshall was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 29.