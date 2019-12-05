Driver, 73, taken to hospital after serious collision on A45 in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a three vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 in Northampton.

At about 5.15pm on Wednesday, December 4, a grey Honda CRV, grey Ford Fiesta and green Renault Master were in collision between Barnes Meadow and Riverside, resulting in a serious injury to one of the drivers.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 73-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with head and chest injuries.

His passenger, a 72-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000649656.