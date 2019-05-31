Drink and drug drivers in Northamptonshire will be named by police starting next month

Northamptonshire Police will publicly name anyone they charge with a drink or drug driving offence next month.

A month-long campaign starting tomorrow (June 1) and ending June 30 aims to tackle driving offences over the summer period.

The force ran a similar campaign over Christmas where everyone caught drink or drug driving was named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media.

The campaign will include early morning operations, when people may be driving after drinking the previous night.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke from the Safer Roads Team, said: “Our campaign to name drivers charged with drink or drug driving over the Christmas period went down a storm with the public.

“The majority of people know how selfish and dangerous it is to take the risk of driving under the influence and though we promote the same message every year, I guarantee that there will be some who will ignore it. This summer, their names will be published on our website and across social media.

“Do you want to be stopped, arrested, taken to the cells, charged and forced to appear before court? Do you want your friends, family and employers to know that you’re a drink or drug driver? If the answer is no, the message is simple – do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

It will come with increased patrols and checks for motorists.

The move to name drivers charged with these offences is being back by the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, which is a partnership made up of Northamptonshire Police.

Chair of the NFRS, Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper, said: “Police officers are all too familiar with the consequences of drink and drug driving.

“It only takes one second to have a fatal collision and the chances of having one when you’re driving under the influence increases significantly."