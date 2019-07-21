Downed plane images show lucky escape of pilot near Corby

Pictures from the scene of a light aircraft crash near Corby show part of the plane completely destroyed in this afternoon’s accident.

The pictures taken by Corby Fire Station’s red watch, who attended the scene along with a crew from Mereway, an ambulance and police, show the burgundy aircraft came down in trees but appeared to land partly intact in a clearing.

The plane partly destroyed

A wing and the nose of the plane were smashed to pieces but the cockpit survived intact and the pilot was taken to hospital in the Lincs and Notts air ambulance.

He suffered leg injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham following the incident close to Spanhoe Airfield, near Laxton at about 3.25pm. Police later said it is expected he will make a ‘good recovery’.

The airfield is a former WWII RAF and USAF air base that was decommissioned following the end of the war. One runway remains in operation and the airfield is home to a number of privately-owned aircraft.

The Air Accident Branch has been informed.

The emergency services at the scene