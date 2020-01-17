'Donald Trump's lap dog' Boris Johnson never wanted to meet us, say Harry Dunn's family after 'gaffe'

Harry Dunn's family have accused Boris Johnson of being 'Donald Trump's lap dog' and never having any intention of meeting the bereaved Northamptonshire campaigners.

The Prime Minister has come under fire for his comments over the proposed extradition of Anne Sacoolas, the American woman accused of causing Harry's death in a crash outside Croughton in August.

Harry Dunn

Spokesman for the teenager's family, Radd Seiger, has released a hard-hitting statement saying their worst fears about Mr Johnson caring more about his relationship with the US than them this morning (Friday, January 17).

"International diplomacy requires enormous skill, judgment and engaging brain before opening mouth," the statement reads.

"Harry has been a test of Johnson’s statesmanship and Harry’s family feel strongly that he has failed that test, them and the nation.

"He appears to be under the deep spell of Donald Trump, behaving as if a lap dog to him, and demonstrates that he cannot or will not stand up for the rights of his people on sovereign British soil, the very people he is supposed to be representing."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Harry, 19, died in hospital after the crash with a car while riding his motorcycle on the B4031 between RAF Croughton and the village in the evening of August 27.

Mrs Sacoolas, who has admitted to driving her car on the wrong side of the road and being involved in the fatal crash, initially co-operated with police but then flew to the US citing diplomatic immunity.

The United States is considering a request from the British government for Mrs Sacoolas to be extradited to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Talking to BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said: "I think it's right we have made the appeal for extradition.

Harry Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger (centre) with Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn. Photo: Getty Images

"I have to be absolutely clear with you Dan, the chances of America actually responding by sending Anne Sacoolas to this country are very low.

"That's just not what they do but we will continue to make every effort that we can."

Mr Seiger disagrees with the PM's remarks as the family is confident Mrs Sacoolas will return because the US has never refused a British extradition request before.

Furthermore, the application would not have been supported by Northamptonshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Home Office if they felt the prospects were so low, he said.

Whitehall officials agreed with Harry's family not to comment on the application until a decision is made by the US Government, which has now been undermined.

Meanwhile, they have been 'inundated with messages of support together with those expressing their anger and frustration with Mr Johnson’s comments'.

"What is most troubling of all is that Johnson appears to be preparing the ground to invite Harry’s parents and the nation to simply shrug their shoulders and move on because America won’t play ball. If so, that is a disgraceful position to adopt," Mr Seiger said.

"Johnson is now seemingly prepared to accept that Americans can come to the UK, take the life of its citizens and hop on the next plane home."

Harry's family is yet to have a response from Mr Johnson or his office about a potential meeting after repeated requests from them and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom.

Mr Seiger said it is now clear the PM will not meet them, unlike Mr Trump who invited to them for a meeting in the Oval Office with very little notice and 'looked the parents in the eye and told them how sorry he was'.

A PM spokesman said: "The legal process is ongoing and the UK has submitted the extradition request.

"The prime minister will continue to work to get justice for Harry."