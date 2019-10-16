Dog walker robbed in Northampton by three men who jumped out of car wearing balaclavas

A man was robbed by three men with Birmingham accents who attacked him in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Witnesses are being urged to step forward after the man was targetted while walking his dog in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton, at around 10.30pm on September 26.

The man was approached by a car at the roundabout for Hunsbarrow Road/Ringway.

Then, Three men in balaclavas with Birmingham accents got out of the car and threatened the man with a knife before demanding cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.