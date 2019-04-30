Dog walker attempts to rape woman in Northampton

Officers investigating an attempted rape in Northampton are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

At around 2am on Saturday, April 27, a woman was walking along a pathway between Great Holme Court and North Holme Court, in Thorplands, when she was approached by a man walking his dog.

Pictured: Great Holme Court.

As the two passed, the man grabbed the woman’s hair and threw her to the floor before exposing himself and sexually assaulting her. The assault was disturbed by passersby and the man ran away.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and beard, around 5ft 11in and of stocky build. He was wearing a blue tracksuit with a thick white stripe and white trainers."

Officers would like to speak to the people who intervened, anyone in the area with residential CCTV and anyone else in the area between 1am and 3am who may have seen something which may assist the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.