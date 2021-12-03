Does this face ring any bells? Police want to identify unknown man caught on Northampton doorbell camera

Detectives want to put a name to this face seen in Obelisk Rise on Thursday night

Detectives are appealing for information about a man caught on camera outside a Northampton house late on Thursday night (December 2).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have released an image taken from a doorbell camera of the unknown hooded male as part of an investigation into an attempted burglary in the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We received reports about a male approaching a property at around 8.30pm and and trying the door handle.