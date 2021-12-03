Does this face ring any bells? Police want to identify unknown man caught on Northampton doorbell camera
Plea for mystery male to come forward as part of investigation into attempted burglary in Obelisk Rise
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:24 pm
Detectives are appealing for information about a man caught on camera outside a Northampton house late on Thursday night (December 2).
Officers have released an image taken from a doorbell camera of the unknown hooded male as part of an investigation into an attempted burglary in the area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We received reports about a male approaching a property at around 8.30pm and and trying the door handle.
"We would like the man in the image to contact us, or anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 21000702440."