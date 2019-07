Detectives investigating the theft of a purse from a shopper at ‘Savers’ in Bowen Square, Daventry, think this woman pictured may have information which could help them with their inquiry.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened at about 3.20pm on Friday, 14 June, when a purse was removed from the victim’s backpack while she was in the store.

"Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."