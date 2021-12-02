Do you know this man? Police investigating a gun incident in Northampton want to find him
Officers say mystery man took firearm out of his waistband while walking in early hours of the morning
Detectives investigating a suspected firearms incident in Northampton have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Officers say a man was approached by another male in Broadway East in the early hours of Monday, October 11.
He removed what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and showed it to him, before walking away.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Thursday (December 2): "Our offices would like to identify the man spotted on camera in the area at the time of this incident.
"We are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to call 101 using incident number 21000590404."