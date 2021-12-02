Detectives investigating a suspected firearms incident in Northampton have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers say a man was approached by another male in Broadway East in the early hours of Monday, October 11.

He removed what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and showed it to him, before walking away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to identify this man spotted on camera during the early hours

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Thursday (December 2): "Our offices would like to identify the man spotted on camera in the area at the time of this incident.