'Distressing': Large group of teens dismantle boy's bike in front of him in Northampton park

A large group of boys forced a 12-year-old child off his bike before dismantling it in front of him in a 'distressing' incident in a Northampton park, according to police.

The group of teenagers approached the 12-year-old victim near the basketball courts in Victoria Park between 7pm and 7.20pm on Friday, July 5.

The incident happened near the basketball courts in Victoria Park. Photo: Google

They told him to get off his bicycle, pulled it apart and shared the parts among the group, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

One of the offenders is described as a white boy, of slim build, wearing shorts but no top.

A second offender is described as an eastern European boy, of average build, wearing a blue top and shorts.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.