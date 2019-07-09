'Distressing': Large group of teens dismantle boy's bike in front of him in Northampton park

A large group of boys forced a 12-year-old child off his bike before dismantling it in front of him in a 'distressing' incident in a Northampton park, according to police.
The group of teenagers approached the 12-year-old victim near the basketball courts in Victoria Park between 7pm and 7.20pm on Friday, July 5.
They told him to get off his bicycle, pulled it apart and shared the parts among the group, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.
One of the offenders is described as a white boy, of slim build, wearing shorts but no top.
A second offender is described as an eastern European boy, of average build, wearing a blue top and shorts.
Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.