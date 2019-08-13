Distraction theft victim left angry with Northampton supermarket after losing hundreds of pounds to con artists

A distraction theft victim has called on a Northampton supermarket to improve its security after being scammed out of hundreds of pounds.

At least two people have been conned by a man asking for directions in the Sainsbury's car park off Weedon Road while another man steals their bank card, which is then used to withdraw money from a cash machine.

But Julie Holloway was left less than impressed with the reaction from the Weedon Road store staff and the security onsite, with her mother Patricia Nolan writing to the chief executive to complain, to little avail.

"I don't know what the answer is but morally Sainsbury's has a duty to their customers to sort this out as where do we go from here as they have got away with it and we just don't know what to do now," Ms Nolan said.

At around 2pm on July 28, a man approached Ms Holloway as she was loading her shopping, so she closed the boot and put her handbag into the car on the seat.

He asked whether she could help him as he was lost, producing an ordanance survey map which he placed on her bonnet, saying he wanted to get to Reading.

Ms Holloway explained how to get there, he left and so did she. But when she got home, Halifax called advising her there had been unusual activity on both her credit and debit cards.

More than £1,500 was stolen, with around £73 from Sainsburys - her cards were cancelled and there was no means to get the money back.

Ms Nolan said she thinks they watched her put in her PIN so they could use her card, and feels 'stupid' that she fell for the act.

"The whole time she was in their shop she didn't feel comfortable as there were a lot of people milling around but she paid for her shopping like everyone does and got to her car and was aware someone was watching her," she said.

"If that had been a senior citizen it could have been a lot worse and it's not just this one incident."

Another woman was approached by a man in the Sainsbury’s car park between 2pm and 3pm on July 28, who asked her what town he was in and how to get to London.

While the woman was distracted, a second man has managed to get into her car and remove her bank card. Shortly afterwards, £70 was taken from a nearby ATM.

Ms Nolan wrote to Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe to complain about the security in the car park and the apparent lack of interest from staff.

His secretary replied on his behalf, saying she was sorry to read about her ordeal, but that they are unable to take any responsibility for crimes committed in the car park, despite her being watched and the money being fraudulently withdrawn in-store.

Ms Holloway wants Sainsbury's to improve visible security throughout the store, better lighting in the underground car park and to take moral responsibility for the security and well-being for their customers.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are contacting Julie to apologise for her experience and will support the police with their investigation in any way we can.”