Distraction burglars strike in Kettering

A man had a ‘large quantity’ of cash stolen from him after falling victim to a distraction burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in St Mary’s Road between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday, April 23.

Two men attended the home of a man and offered to fix his guttering for £10.

One of the suspects remained outside the house in a car, while the other suspect entered the house with the victim.

While the victim was sorting payment, the offender took a large quantity of cash from the victim’s wallet and left the address.

A police spokesman said: “One of the offenders is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, heavy build with curly brown hair.

“He spoke with a local accent.

“The car is described as green in colour.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.