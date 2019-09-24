'Distinctive' aqua blue bike stolen from outside Northampton supermarket

Northampton's residents have been asked to keep a look out for a distinctive aqua blue bike that was stolen in town yesterday.

The striking pedal bike was reportedly stolen between 8.20pm and 8.28pm outside Tesco Express in Wellingborough Road, at the junction with Market Street, while the owner was inside.

Have you seen this distinctive blue bike around town?

The bike is an aqua blue coloured GT Avalanche with orange pedals and a "Pressure Drop" brewery sticker on the frame.

Its owner says the thieves reportedly cut through a lock to take the bike.

Anyone who spots the bike or knows any information about the theft can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 19000-509011.