'Distasteful bully' who kneed woman in the ribs in fight at Northampton home spared jail

A Northampton man who pulled out a woman's hair and kneed her in the ribs in front of her son in a fight has been spared jail.

Brad Evans had been drinking in March this year when an argument broke out at the woman's home in Northampton and the woman struck him on the head.

Judge Michael Fowler called Dean's attack on his girlfriend "a distasteful piece of bullying".

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (August 20) how the 36-year-old responded by pushing her against a wall and, in a struggle, tore her top.

When she tried to get away by going downstairs, Evans grabbed her again and pushed her to the floor.

In an ensuing struggle, Evans kneed the woman in the ribs, pulled out a clump of her hair and at one point restricted her breathing as a result of holding her by the neck.

Finally, Evans picked up a tin of paint at threatened to throw it over the woman.

Evans, who now lives in Warwickshire, later pleaded guilty to the attack.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said in sentencing: "I've wrestled with how to sentence this matter since it came to my attention - it's particularly distasteful,

"I was considering sending you to prison but I'm am only just persuaded not to by your presentence report.

"You will have one chance - and if you breach the order I make you will be going into custody."

Evans was instead handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years - and was also confined to a curfew order from 8pm to 7am. He will also attend 30 sessions of a "building better relationships" programme to address his behaviour.