Did you video the scene of a fatal crash in Wellingborough Road? Police need your help

Detectives in Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for video footage after a man died following a collision with a car in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Officers have renewed their appeal to find footage today (Wednesday) saying: "We are still very keen for anyone who videoed the scene of this fatal collision to contact us with their footage.

"They could really assist our investigation. Thank you."

The incident happened at around 11.05pm on Saturday, August 17, when a grey Ford Fiesta and a male pedestrian were in collision on the A4500 Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Whitworth Road, as the vehicle headed into Northampton.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was taken to Northampton General Hospital where he later died.

A 19-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Did you video the aftermath of the crash? Please call police to help with their investigations

DC Ady Tredwell said: “We are aware that a lot of people were at the scene on Saturday night and that a number of people took video footage at the time. We are now appealing for those with footage to come forward as it may assist our investigation.

“I would also ask that anyone with video footage does not post it on social media as this can affect the integrity of an investigation.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene following the fatal crash.

Anyone who has video footage of the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 604 of August 17.