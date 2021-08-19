Did you see woman in her pyjamas threatening to kill someone in Northampton field?

Police are trying to identify a woman who yelled a threat to kill across a Northampton field while wearing her pyjamas and dressing gown.

The woman — described as white and stocky — was seen in the the field behind Julian Way, Kingsthorpe, between 10am and 11am on Sunday morning (August 15).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The woman approached the field and allegedly shouted abuse at another woman and threatened to kill her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating Sunday's incident in fields behind Julian Way, Kingsthorpe

"The suspect then walked off in the direction of Kingsthorpe village through the fields.

"She is described as white and of a stocky build. She was wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000461690 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.