Did you see "scruffy man in a black balaclava" who approached schoolboy in Northampton?

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a terrified 12-year-old boy ran off after being approached by a "scruffy" man wearing a dark balaclava in Northampton.

Officers say the schoolboy first spotted the man crouching behind a bush near a pathway in Logwell Court, in the Standens Barn neighbourhood, between 8.05am and 8.20am on Monday morning (June 21).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The boy walked past and, a few seconds later, the man put his hand on the boy’s shoulder. The boy ran off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday's incident happened between 8.05am and 8.20am in Logwell Court, Standens Barn

"The man was scruffy in appearance and rolling what appeared to be a cigarette."

Detectives have issued a description of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. He is about 5ft 6in and medium build.

He was wore a black balaclava covering his face, grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey tracksuit top with the hood up, grey socks, grey gloves and grey trainers.