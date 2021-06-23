Did you see "scruffy man in a black balaclava" who approached schoolboy in Northampton?
Police appeal for witnesses following Monday's incident in Standens Barn
Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a terrified 12-year-old boy ran off after being approached by a "scruffy" man wearing a dark balaclava in Northampton.
Officers say the schoolboy first spotted the man crouching behind a bush near a pathway in Logwell Court, in the Standens Barn neighbourhood, between 8.05am and 8.20am on Monday morning (June 21).
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The boy walked past and, a few seconds later, the man put his hand on the boy’s shoulder. The boy ran off.
"The man was scruffy in appearance and rolling what appeared to be a cigarette."
Detectives have issued a description of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. He is about 5ft 6in and medium build.
He was wore a black balaclava covering his face, grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey tracksuit top with the hood up, grey socks, grey gloves and grey trainers.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call 101 using incident number 21000345200.