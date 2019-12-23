Did you see pair of thieves jump over gate and break into Northampton house?

Witnesses are being sought after a pair of thieves broke into a house in Northampton on Saturday night (December 21).

It is believed the two offenders climbed over a gate at the rear of the house in Nether Jackson Court, Blackthorn, and gained access via a back door between 10pm and 11pm.

The break-in was at a house in Nether Jackson Court, Blackthorn, Northampton. Photo: Google

But once they were inside, they were disturbed and fled the house empty-handed.

The offenders are described as white males, aged in their late teens, about 6ft and of slim build.

They were both wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000683096.