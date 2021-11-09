Detectives quiz third man following double stabbing of two 18-year-olds at Northampton nightclub
Police confirm 19-year-old arrested and released under investigation in connection with last month's incident
Detectives revealed they have made a third arrest following last month's double stabbing inside a Northampton town centre nightclub.
Police confirmed on Tuesday (November 9) that a 19-year-old was quizzed over the incident at Elysium in the early hours of October 24 and been released under investigation.
Officers initially arrested an 18-year-old following the 4am knife attack on two teenagers and later added that a second man, aged 21, had also been detained.
Both men were released but are still on bail pending further enquiries.
Police cordoned off an area around the club in Horseshoe Street after two 18-year-olds were taken to hospital and said to be seriously injured but in a stable condition.
Police are still appealing for witnesses following the fourth major knife crime incident in the town in just over a month.
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed repeatedly in Abington Street last month and, a couple of days later, two victims aged 20 and 21 were taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Kings Heath.
The following day police were granted a temporary extension to stop and search powers after two boys were arrested following violence in the Market Square.
Two 16-year-olds have also died in Wellingborough and Corby in knife attacks this year.
■ To report knife crime call 101 or click HERE – always call 999 in an emergency. If you would rather remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.