Detectives launch appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in late-night assault outside Northampton Guildhall
Victim attacked after leaving town centre pub
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured during an attack in Northampton town centre.
A Northamptonshire Police statement released on Tuesday (February 1) said the victim was attacked outside the Guildhall shortly after leaving the Old Bank pub between midnight and 1am on (January 23) .
A spokesman said: "The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is thankfully making a full recovery.
"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the assault take place or who has information which could help the investigation. Please call 101, using incident number 22000049990."