Detectives investigating Northampton village break-in want to trace 40-year-old
Police appeal for anyone with information to call 101
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:56 pm
Detectives investigating a burglary near Northampton last month are want to trace a 40-year-old man.
Officers are keen to speak Jermaine Lewis in connection with the break-in in Boughton on July 4 this year.
His last known address was in Northampton but his current whereabouts are unknown.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Lewis, or has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 using incident number 21000372110."