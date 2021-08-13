Detectives investigating Northampton village break-in want to trace 40-year-old

Detectives investigating a burglary near Northampton last month are want to trace a 40-year-old man.

Officers are keen to speak Jermaine Lewis in connection with the break-in in Boughton on July 4 this year.

His last known address was in Northampton but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police want to speak to Jermaine Lewis in connection with a burglary last month