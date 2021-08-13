Detectives investigating Northampton village break-in want to trace 40-year-old

Police appeal for anyone with information to call 101

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:56 pm

Detectives investigating a burglary near Northampton last month are want to trace a 40-year-old man.

Officers are keen to speak Jermaine Lewis in connection with the break-in in Boughton on July 4 this year.

His last known address was in Northampton but his current whereabouts are unknown.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Lewis, or has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 using incident number 21000372110."