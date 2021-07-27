Detectives investigating Northampton sex assault after man touches Tesco shopper's bottom

Police appeal for hooded male caught on CCTV to get in touch

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 2:56 pm

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in a Northampton supermarket have released a CCTV image they hope will jog memories of people in the area at the time.

Officers revealed the incident happened at about 5pm on Saturday, June 26, as man touched a woman's bottom while she was with her niece in Tesco Express store in Kingsley Park Terrace.

They believe the hooded male in the image, dressed all in dark clothing, may be able to help with their enquiries and they are appealing for him, or anyone who thinks they may know him, to get in touch.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they think can help investigations into last month's incident at Tesco Express

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are asking anyone with information to call 101 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using our incident number 21000357334."