Detectives investigating murder of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday release three Northampton people after questioning

Tributes have been left near the spot where 16-year-old Dylan died

Three people from Northampton arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy have been released after questioning.

The trio were picked up on Tuesday night (August 10) in connection with the stabbing of Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Police say all three were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender but have now been released under investigation

Two 16-year-olds — who cannot be named for legal reasons — have been charged with Dylan's murder on the Queensway estate and with the attempted murder of a second 15-year-old boy on August 6.

One boy, from Leicester, appeared at Northampton Crown Court this week and was remanded in custody at a youth detention accommodation. He is next due to appear in court on November 8.

A trial date has been provisionally set for January.

A second teenager, from Wellingborough, was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (August 14). He is do appear at crown court on Monday (August 16)

Dylan died of his injuries despite paramedics' efforts to save him following a 999 call to Brooke Close at about 5.45pm.