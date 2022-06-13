Detectives investigating Daventry hate crime plea to identify man spotted on camera

Detectives investigating a suspected hate crime in Daventry in April have released images of a man they want to identify after trawling through hours of security camera footage.

According to police, a man in his 20s was in the beer garden of Chasers Bar in New Street between 3am and 3.30am on April 9 when he was approached by an unknown male.

Officers say the man made a homophobic remark and headbutted the victim.

Northamptonshire Police issued three images of a man they want to identify following an attack at Chasers Bar in Daventry

Northamptonshire Police issued a statement on Monday (June 13) saying: “Officers who are investigating the incident believe that the man shown in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.