Detectives investigating attempted burglary in Northampton want to identify male spotted on camera

Detectives investigating an attempted burglary in Northampton on Halloween have released a security camera image of a male they want to identify.

Officers are following up reports of someone spotted approaching a property in Granary Court, East Hunsbury, and trying the door handle at about 8.15pm on October 31.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are asking for the man in image to come forward, or for anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 21000634216."