Detectives investigating attempted burglary in Northampton want to identify male spotted on camera
Plea follows reports of someone seen trying door handles of property in East Hunsbury on Halloween
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:58 pm
Detectives investigating an attempted burglary in Northampton on Halloween have released a security camera image of a male they want to identify.
Officers are following up reports of someone spotted approaching a property in Granary Court, East Hunsbury, and trying the door handle at about 8.15pm on October 31.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are asking for the man in image to come forward, or for anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 21000634216."