Detectives hunt unknown male aged late-20s to early 30s following 1.30am arson attack on van parked in Northampton estate
Suspect was seen entering vehicle than walking away just before it burst into flames
Detectives are hunting a man seen breaking into the back of a van before it was torched during the early hours.
Officers say the unknown male — believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s — walked away from the Renault box van parked in Nursery Lane, Kingsthorpe, near to the junction of Cranford Road, at around 1.30am on December 19.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 6in and slim build. He had short hair and wore a dark jumper and jeans.
"We would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident. Please call 101 using incident number 21000737332."