Detectives are hunting a man seen breaking into the back of a van before it was torched during the early hours.

Officers say the unknown male — believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s — walked away from the Renault box van parked in Nursery Lane, Kingsthorpe, near to the junction of Cranford Road, at around 1.30am on December 19.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 6in and slim build. He had short hair and wore a dark jumper and jeans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the van was parked in Nursery Lane, near the junction with Cranford Road