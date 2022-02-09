Detectives hunt two men after shopper's handbag stolen outside Northamptonshire Waitrose supermarket
Police plea to identify males caught on camera at Towcester store
Detectives have released CCTV images of two people they want to identify after a woman had a handbag stolen while loading shopping into her car outside a Northamptonshire supermarket.
Officers revealed the robbery happened in Waitrose car park in Towcester at around 12.40pm on January 13.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim was distracted by a man while loading her shopping. While she was distracted another person stole her handbag from the front seat.
"Her bank cards were later fraudulently used at shops.
"These men shown in images could help with our investigation and anyone who recognises them should call 101 using incident number 22000023813."