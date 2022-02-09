Detectives have released CCTV images of two people they want to identify after a woman had a handbag stolen while loading shopping into her car outside a Northamptonshire supermarket.

Officers revealed the robbery happened in Waitrose car park in Towcester at around 12.40pm on January 13.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim was distracted by a man while loading her shopping. While she was distracted another person stole her handbag from the front seat.

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to identify.

"Her bank cards were later fraudulently used at shops.