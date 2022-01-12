Detectives are desperate to trace the victim of an assault in Northampton on Monday night (January 10) — and a good Samaritan who drove her to safety.

Northamptonshire Police say they received reports of an incident in Towcester Road, Far Cotton, between 8.50pm and 9.10pm when a man was seen chasing a woman, who he then pulled to the ground and assaulted.

A spokesman said: "The woman managed to escape and flag down a passing motorist, who helped drive her to a place of safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to identify a woman spotted being chased in Towcester Road on Monday

"Concerned members of the public reported the incident, however the woman has not contacted the force directly and officers are asking her to get in touch as a matter of urgency."