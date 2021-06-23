Detectives hunt man in a vest after brick thrown Northampton town centre windows

Detectives are investigating two criminal damage incidents in Northampton town centre in the early hours of last Thursday morning (June 17).

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man wearing a dark vest they want to speak to after a brick was thrown at a building in Gold Street.

And, about 20 minutes later, another brick smashed the rear window of a car parked about 400 yards away in College Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man after brick was thrown at windows in Northampton town centre

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may hold vital information about who threw a brick at the window of an apartment in the County Chambers Building at about midnight.

"We would ask for the man in the image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward by calling 101."

Police are understood to be keeping an open mind as to wether the incident is connected to one that happened at about 12.20am in College Street when the owner of a black Vauxhall Zafira heard the vehicle's alarm sounding off and ran out to find the glass smashed and rear bumper damaged.