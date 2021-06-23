Detectives hunt man in a vest after brick thrown Northampton town centre windows
Car window smashed 400 yards away 20 minutes after incident in Gold Street
Detectives are investigating two criminal damage incidents in Northampton town centre in the early hours of last Thursday morning (June 17).
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man wearing a dark vest they want to speak to after a brick was thrown at a building in Gold Street.
And, about 20 minutes later, another brick smashed the rear window of a car parked about 400 yards away in College Street.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may hold vital information about who threw a brick at the window of an apartment in the County Chambers Building at about midnight.
"We would ask for the man in the image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward by calling 101."
Police are understood to be keeping an open mind as to wether the incident is connected to one that happened at about 12.20am in College Street when the owner of a black Vauxhall Zafira heard the vehicle's alarm sounding off and ran out to find the glass smashed and rear bumper damaged.
The spokesman added: "Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident in College Street is asked to call 101 using reference number 21000326927 — or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."