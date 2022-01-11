Detectives hunt key witnesses after victim punched and kicked in 1am Northampton phone mugging

Police arrested two teenagers after a man was punched and kicked by two muggers who stole his mobile phone in Northampton in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 8).

Detectives investigating the robbery want to find two witnesses who helped the beaten victim in Clare Street.

An 18-year-old man and a woman, aged 19, arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are investigating a mugging in Clare Street in the early hours of Saturday

Officers say the incident happened between 1am and 1.50am when the victim was approached by a man and a woman while walking by the former Grove Works shoe factory.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: "Two men were seen to exit a vehicle and approach the victim to offer him assistance immediately after the incident.

"They could have seen the suspects and may have key information relating to the incident.